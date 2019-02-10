Sun Newspapers Open House and Collector Car Show was held at the newspaper’s central location on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor on Saturday morning. This is the 13th year of the show.
See the Sun's Open House and Collector Car Show
- By BETSY CALVERT Staff Writer
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.