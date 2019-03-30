Charlotte County is still looking for an Economic Development director.
After conducting interviews last Tuesday, Charlotte County was in salary negotiations with top-ranked candidate Gary Carter, who currently serves as Clayton, Missouri’s economic development director.
However, those negotiations did not go as well as the county had hoped.
“When I heard the counter (offer from Carter), I was not comfortable with it,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty in a Board of County Commissioners regular and land use meeting March 26.
Commissioners not only discussed the candidates, but also criticized the methodology with which the interviews were conducted.
“I think that process we went through stunk,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “This is a six figure job with benefits, and all I got with them was a Skype (call).”
The board approved unanimously to repost the position.
Previous candidates, which include the office’s current interim director Dave Gammon, are encouraged to reapply.
The job posting went live last night at midnight, and candidates have until April 28 to apply.
To see more information about the position, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
