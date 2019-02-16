SARASOTA — Joseph Giroux thought he was sending selfies to a woman he’d been texting with for a few weeks.
Instead, those selfies went straight to a detective who used the photos and personal information he shared to track him down and put him in handcuffs.
Wanted for theft in Sarasota County, Giroux, 41, was out on a $287,552 bond and temporarily residing in Pelham, New Hampshire.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office notified detectives in Pelham of Giroux’s nationwide extraditable felony warrant, according to a Pelham Police Department press release.
While in New Hampshire, Giroux allegedly committed one theft and was a strong suspect in another. In one case, he cashed a check at a bank in Manchester for work to be completed which he had never started, according to police. The bank’s security footage confirmed his identity.
The victim in that case provided police with Giroux’s cellphone number, and law enforcement began texting him, posing as a woman from Pelham who was interested in him.
Their texting relationship went on for a few weeks before Giroux sent multiple selfies and personal information, which led to a search warrant to track his cellphone locations, according to Pelham police.
But Giroux shut his phone off for a few days, and police could no longer track him. When he turned it back on, he was back in Florida, pinging in Punta Gorda.
Pelham detectives forwarded his location to the U.S. Marshals and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, but Giroux once again fell off the grid, police stated.
A few days later, Giroux’s cellphone pinged in Paducah, Kentucky, and detectives immediately contacted authorities there.
The Paducah Kentucky Police Department activated its Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit and Operations Unit, conducting surveillance for almost 24 hours before taking Giroux into custody without incident, according to the press release
He is being held in the McCracken County Jail in Kentucky, pending extradition back to Florida.
