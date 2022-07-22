Home sales

Home sales remained strong in Charlotte and Sarasota counties in June, and while it’s still a seller’s market, Realtors say there is more room for negotiation.

Prices for single-family houses, townhomes and condos remain strong in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, but sales have dropped from previous months — while inventory has increased.

“There is market stabilization,” said Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.


