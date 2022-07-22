Prices for single-family houses, townhomes and condos remain strong in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, but sales have dropped from previous months — while inventory has increased.
“There is market stabilization,” said Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
She said it’s still a “seller’s market.”
Neuhofer said buyers now have more to choose from and are not paying inflated prices.
“There is more negotiation.”
She gave the example of a recent interested buyer finding out they couldn’t get insurance without a new roof. So, the seller negotiated the price of a new roof, and the deal was made, Neuhofer said.
Demand remains very strong in Southwest Florida, she said.
“The market is very healthy,” Neuhofer said.
Prices are still going up in Charlotte and Sarasota counties — although not at the rate they had been.
“While we’re continuing to see month-over-month and year-over-year increases in pricing,” said Tony Veldkamp, president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. “The number of closed sales has dropped down to a level that was more typical for a pre-pandemic June.”
RASM Realtors, like Realtors in Neuhofer’s association, are seeing more homes available for purchase when compared to last year.
Veldkamp said the amount of active inventory “continues to grow by more than double the number of listings from where we were this time last year.”
He said there is less than a two-month supply of single-family homes.
“We are still far from having the six-month inventory required for market equilibrium,” Veldkamp said. “The market is shifting as we’re seeing changes in the buying process, but today we’re still in a seller’s market.”
Charlotte County
Without factoring in North Port homes, sales of single-family homes in June, according to the Realtors association encompassing Charlotte County, were down five from May, at 540. Some 40.7% paid cash (220), and the median sale price was up from May, at $399,950 from $392,000.
The average sale price had slipped in June to $474,283 from May’s $484,203. But the median percentage of the original listed price received, was firm at 100% — a trend that has continued for over a year.
Inventory had built to a two-month supply. In May, it was at 1.7 months.
Homes were also moving quickly, although not as fast as they were in May. The median time to contract was 10 days in June; eight days in May, and the median time to sale was 54 days versus May’s 48 days.
When factoring in both Charlotte County and North Port sales for single-family homes, the trend was similar.
Combined with Charlotte County statistics, North Port home sales showed an increase over May, at 424 versus 404. There were 168 cash buyers (173 in May), and the median sale price was $390,000, up $5,000 from May.
Meanwhile, the average sale price of $456,111 was little-changed from May’s $454,415, and the median percentage of the original listed price received was 100% as it had been for months.
The time to contract and sale were little-changed from May, but perhaps the thing that stands out is the inventory build: 1.9 months in June; it was 1.5 months in May. This reflects 747 homes in active inventory against 582 in May.
For townhomes and condos in North Port combined with Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte transactions, sales were down, the median and average sale prices were also similar, and like the other areas covered here, inventory had increased to 127 units, from 119 in May, while there was a 1.4 month supply compared with 1.3 months in May.
Venice
There were fewer closed sales for both single-family homes and townhomes and condos in June, which saw 194 houses and 82 townhomes or condos sold against 222 houses and 113 townhomes/condos in May.
The median sale price and average sale price for both kinds of dwellings had decreased slightly. In June, the median and average selling prices of single-family homes was $482,500 and $561,623 compared with May’s $505,000 and $587,335, respectively.
The inventory level was up 1.6 months versus May’s 1.3, reflecting 297 active listings compared with 233 in May.
Venice townhomes and condos saw a similar pattern. The median and average price of these units was $365,006 and $415,070, against May’s $385,000 and $427,737.
Inventory was at a 1.2 month level against May’s 0.8 months.
Sarasota County
For the county overall, the median price for single-family homes increased by 25% to the highest recorded price of $500,000, while condo prices increased by 34.4% to $416,250, according to RASM data.
Sarasota County inventory of single-family homes increased by 142.9% from last year, to a 1.7-month supply in June, while inventory for condos stood at 1.5 months which is a 150% increase from the previous year.
Properties are still going under contract at seven days for single family homes and condos in the county.
