A semi truck that caught on fire on southbound Interstate 75 shut down traffic near Tuckers Grade around noon Friday.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS crews had the flames out by 12:30 p.m., but crews continued working to contain leaking vehicle fluids. There were no injuries.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert James Bracke, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Lynn Young, 53, of El Jobean Hotel, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Richard Emil Dickman, 42, 600 block of Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond:
• Raja Amine Mahshie, 27, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert Mathew Glinton II, 29, 500 block of Sweet Water Drive, Placida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Erika Jo Salerno, 38, 2000 block of Landau Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brooke Marie Williams, 38, Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $8,000.
• Robert Vernon Olsen, 78, 6100 block of Bennington St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Lily A. Valdez, 24, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Ricardo Castillo, 23, of Arcadia. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shana Lynn Rogers, 26, homeless. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Samantha Cameron Persinger, 24, 400 block of Capri Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jacob Oakley Thomas, 42, 11400 block of 8th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $10,000.
• Cameron Arthur Stover, 19, 100 block of Poinsettia Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jason Kent Lamb, 47, 16100 block of Libourn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Leigh Christina Taylor, 41, 18100 block of Summer Down Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Thomas Edward Daniels, 49, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Devin Lyn James, 27, 300 block of Hargreaves Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Samantha Lee Fox, 38, 300 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Bianca Kenya Richie, 24, of Tampa. Charges: seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Carl Johnston, 41, 3000 block of Marita Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.
• Lukas Schwab-Hill, 30, 800 block of Third Street, Englewood. Charges: probation violation and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Hough, 39, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charges: domestic battery. Bond: None.
• Stephen Houser, 31, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment possession and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Leland Frye, 34, 1400 block of Porpoise Lane, Venice. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Shawn Jansen, 39, 3100 block of McCorkle Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant (domestic), damage to property over $200, less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
