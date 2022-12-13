DeSantis 10.15 PG press conference.jpg (copy)

Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Safe Harbor at Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda in October. That week, he announced he is going to hold a special session for the Florida Legislature in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That special session is going on in Tallahassee this week. 

 IMAGE PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE - In just under 13 minutes, the Florida Senate on Tuesday discussed and unanimously approved two bills that call for spending $1.25 billion on such things as assisting homeowners ravaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and giving discounts to toll road drivers.

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, expressed concern that a bill (SB 6-A) to provide $500 million in tax dollars to cover lost revenue from providing credits to frequent toll-road users will benefit “maybe” 500,000 people.


