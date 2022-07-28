Ron DeSantis and Everett Stern

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, stands with Everett Stern, a candidate for Senate out of Pennsylvania. Stern is facing charges of impersonating federal agent and is being sued for defamation by Englewood resident Michael Flynn, a national security adviser during President Donald Trump's administration. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

A long-shot candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who has ties to Florida was expected to face arraignment in court Thursday following accusations he masqueraded as a public servant while pulling over a vehicle occupied by four young women in late March, according to a police affidavit.

Everett Stern, an independent candidate for the Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey, is a former Florida resident and self-described whistleblower who owns and operates “Tactical Rabbit,” a private intelligence firm he previously has billed as “America’s private CIA.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments