College Takeover War On Woke (copy)

Students work on their laptops on the campus of New College of Florida on March 2 in Sarasota.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — A measure that seeks to prevent colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives is ready to go before the full Senate amid strong objections from Democrats, with one Black senator calling the proposal “racist at its core.”

The bill (SB 266) also has reignited a debate about academic freedom on campuses, in part because it could lead to changes related to general core courses.


   
