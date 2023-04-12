Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — With the bill sponsor saying children can’t “unsee” indecent behavior, the Senate on Tuesday approved a measure aimed at blocking venues from admitting kids to “adult live performances.”

While the proposal (SB 1438) doesn’t specifically mention drag shows, the bill defines “adult live performances” as “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”


   
