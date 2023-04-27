Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday approved a sweeping elections bill aimed at continuing Republican leaders’ efforts to crack down on voter-registration groups and ensuring Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have to resign from office to run for president.

Under the bill, approved along party lines, voter-registration groups could face a maximum of $250,000 in fines each year — five times the current $50,000 annual cap — for violating laws such as failing to submit completed registration applications to elections supervisors within 10 days.


   
