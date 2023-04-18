Tax holiday shopping, back to school

Shoppers in Port Charlotte take advantage of the Back to School sales tax holiday in this undated photo. The Florida Statehouse is working on additional tax holidays in its new budget. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate on Monday released a tax package that includes sales-tax holidays, along with breaks on baby and toddler products, Energy Star appliances, oral hygiene products and gas stoves.

The Senate Finance and Tax Committees on Tuesday will consider the package (SPB 7062), which would lead to $973 million in tax savings next fiscal year.


   
