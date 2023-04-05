Florida Statehouse

The Florida Statehouse rotunda in the Florida Capitol. 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Tuesday passed a plan that would bar doctors and other health-care providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

The bill (SB 254) would largely put into law rules approved by state medical boards, but it also could lead to felony charges for doctors who provide the treatments to minors.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments