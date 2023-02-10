The Border X-Sing quartet

The Border X-Sing quartet is, from left, Don Connor from Pembroke, New Hampshire, Jerry Bernard from Traverse City, Michigan, Curly (Jim) Wilson from Port Clinton, Ohio, and Jack Cronkwright from Harmony Ranch, Ontario.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The recently reformed barbershop quartet "Border X-Sing" is tuning up to deliver Valentine's Day melodies in Charlotte County, Feb. 12-14.

The group will serenade your sweetie with a song and a rose. They will also take a picture with your smart phone so that you can share this unique gift with your friends on social media.


