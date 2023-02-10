The Border X-Sing quartet is, from left, Don Connor from Pembroke, New Hampshire, Jerry Bernard from Traverse City, Michigan, Curly (Jim) Wilson from Port Clinton, Ohio, and Jack Cronkwright from Harmony Ranch, Ontario.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The recently reformed barbershop quartet "Border X-Sing" is tuning up to deliver Valentine's Day melodies in Charlotte County, Feb. 12-14.
The group will serenade your sweetie with a song and a rose. They will also take a picture with your smart phone so that you can share this unique gift with your friends on social media.
"Surprise your wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter, or special friend at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County," said club president James Wilson.
Jack Cronkwright, who has been singing in the quartet for more than 20 years, said, "It can often be arranged within a few hours of a phone call."
The group's Valentine's Day singing engagements have raised more than $12,000 over the past 10 years, much of which has been awarded in scholarships for local students.
Singing Valentines is the second-most-important fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit Suncoast Statesmen barbershop chorus, according to Wilson.
"Money raised helps support the chorus' scholarship fund, which is presented annually to students from local high schools who are furthering their education in the music field," Wilson said. "Our main fundraiser is the annual spring show."
This year's Suncoast Statesman Barbershop Chorus show is set for 4 p.m. March 19 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Admission is free, but a goodwill offering will be taken.
The once 50-man barbershop chorus is now reduced to 20 because of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.
"Times are changing and we now have two great ladies singing with Suncoast Statesmen, and they are adding many positives to our acapella chorus," Wilson said.
"This year we will be joined by three other fine quartets, Due North (from Canada), Seems Like Old Times and Burger King Boys. All the crooners love delivering these gifts each year," Wilson said.
The Suncoast Statesmen meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall at Burnt Store Presbyterian.
The chorus is under the direction of Duane Fenn, a longtime and very experienced director who also competed with his quartet at the international level, Wilson said.
"All men and women who enjoy singing are welcome and encouraged to attend any rehearsal," he said.
