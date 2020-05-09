A Minnesota developer is taking the first steps in a plan to build senior housing, assisted living and a hotel on 98 acres near Walmart and Home Depot at Murdock Circle.
Cherrywood Pointe Investment, LLC will present its requests to the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 18500 Murdock Circle. County commissioners make the final decision at a later date.
The first step is a request to reshuffle tens of thousands of square feet of authorized development options in a so-called Development of Regional Impact that the county first authorized in 1987. Named after a 1920s land speculator, Murdock Center was designated in the 1980s as an economic center. It is located where the state's main thoroughfare, U.S. 41 crosses State Road 776 on its way to Englewood or Interstate 75.
The developer is asking the county to exchange 29,333 square feet of authorization for retail space for these non-retail options. Specifically, the developer is asking for 50 hotel rooms, 150 units of senior housing and 125 beds in assisted living.
Developments of regional impact across the state are allowed to trade different uses as long as the impacts on traffic, services, utilities and the environment are the same. County staff report to the board that they consider the request to be acceptable.
Before getting permission to build the senior housing, the developer must apply for rezoning, County Planner Jie Shao said.
"As of today, we have not received an official PD rezoning application," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.