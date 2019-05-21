High school seniors face many choices: Will they attend college? Which school? What will they major in? But arguably the most important is, how will they pay for it?
Over $200,000 in local scholarships were handed out over the past week to both Charlotte and Port Charlotte high school students.
Throughout the school year, students had the opportunity to apply for scholarships from various community organizations. Eligibility criteria included interest in a particular field or major, grade point average, community service, and more.
Port Charlotte High SchoolPort Charlotte High School senior Thomas Butler committed to enlisting in the Navy after graduation.
His father, Chris Butler, is proud of his choice.
“I think it’s very honorable for him to join the Navy,” he said. “I was in the Marine Corps, so he’s following in my footsteps.”
He added that through the GI bill, college tuition for his son would be covered.
“He didn’t want me to pay for it, he wanted to do it on his own,” Butler added.
The military will cover an estimated $2,340,000 tuition for PCHS students who plan to enlist.
“As a school principal, I could not have asked for a better class to spend the last four years with,” Port Charlotte High School principal Lou Long said.
”It continues to amaze me that our community both recognizes their achievements and is able to support our seniors with scholarships, awards, and recognition,” he added.{span}In total, students at Port Charlotte were awarded $233,612 in scholarships.
Tyler Perry is used to being in the newspapers, but typically it’s about his athletic ability.
Just last week, he announced he had a change of plans. He had originally signed to play football at the University of South Dakota.
But, he wanted to give basketball a real shot. He instead decided to play basketball at Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey. At senior awards night on Thursday, Perry was awarded for his academic ability, taking home an Education, Athletics and Excellence scholarship award and a CFEA award.” It’s good to be recognized for something out of sports once in awhile,” Perry said.
“It felt like you were almost part of an elite group, you accomplished something out of four years, it’s almost like you get recognized as a person as well. I felt honored,” he added.
School officials expect 326 Port Charlotte High School seniors will accept their diplomas tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lee Civic Center in N. Fort Myers.
Charlotte High SchoolDuring Charlotte High School’s senior awards night on Monday night, students who plan to enlist in the military received a standing ovation for their commitment to their country.
Close to $250,000 in local scholarships and Bright Futures awards were given out to students.
Students weren’t notified which award they would be receiving prior to the ceremony, they just knew they were asked to be there.
“This is the frosting on the cake for all the accomplishments they’ve had,” said Principal Cathy Corsaletti. “We’ve had a great senior class.”
In February, a video called “CHS One Take Lip Dub” went viral, earning over 140,000 views.
A group of students: {span}Abigail Kirshy, Christopher Papa, Jennifer Lena, Thomas Kontos and Olivia Kreegel had the idea to get the entire school together to dance throughout the hallways and celebrate their school. The video is over 11 minutes on YouTube and highlights each club and organization in the school.
Corsaletti presented an award to these students Monday night for the impact they had on their class.
Several students received multiple scholarships.
Senior class president Kelsey Nolan took home several, including the Tarpon Booster Club Award, Grace Anderson Memorial Award, Accounting and Business Dees & Dees CPA Award, among others. ”I feel extremely honored and blessed that we have a community willing to give back,” she said.
In the fall she will be attending Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she will study political science.
Faith Hale also picked up numerous awards Monday night
“I feel really happy that all the work I put in paid off,” Hale said. “I can (give) my family and siblings someone to look up to.”
Hale will be attending the University of South Florida in the fall to study biology.
Charlotte High School students will receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lee Civic Center in N. Fort Myers.
