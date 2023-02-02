Wreck on 41 northbound

Two SUVs collided on U.S. 41 northbound, but the driver in the rolled over vehicle refused medical treatment and the driver of the other vehicle refused treatment.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE AND EMS

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Within 45 minutes late Thursday afternoon, two crashes involving a total of seven vehicles blocked traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

The first crash, involving two SUVs, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lane at Gardner Drive in Port Charlotte.


