Area residents have several opportunities to gather together to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The attacks 21 years ago killed 2,977 people in jets and buildings in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania, where passengers attempted to take back control of a jetliner from terrorists who were believed to be targeting another American landmark.
On Sunday, North Port hosts a 9/11 ceremony to commemorate the day. It starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It is hosted by the North Port Police Department.
“The community is invited to the ceremony, which will honor all patriots, including military, fire, police and EMS,” the city’s news release stated.
DeSoto County is also hosting a Patriot Day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the DeSoto County Courthouse lawn. All are invited to it. A tower and a large American flag will be set up for it.
Likewise, Venice will have its annual 9/11 remembrance starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at Patriots Park.
While remembering Sept. 11, 2001, the ceremony will honor local first responders as well.
Kevin Hanley will speak about his brother Sean, who was a firefighter who died on 9/11 in New York.
Along with music from the Venice High School chorus, there will be a bell ceremony and a bagpiper from the Venice Police Department.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and water will be provided.
In Punta Gorda, New Life Church along Marion Avenue holds a “Tribute to 9/11 and Our Veterans,” according to a statement from the church. That will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church’s Family Life Center.
Retired FDNY Chaplain Carlo Gargiulo will speak. He was among the workers at Ground Zero.
