Venice 9/11 Ceremony 2021

This year’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony is from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Patriots Park in Venice.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

Area residents have several opportunities to gather together to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The attacks 21 years ago killed 2,977 people in jets and buildings in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania, where passengers attempted to take back control of a jetliner from terrorists who were believed to be targeting another American landmark.


