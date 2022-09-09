Area residents will have several opportunities to gather together to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The attacks 21 years ago killed 2,977 people in jets and buildings in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania, where passengers attempted to take back control of a jetliner from terrorists who were believed to be targeting another American landmark.
On Saturday, North Port hosts its annual Remember the Memorial Fallen Run starting at City Hall, then working its way up Sumter Boulevard and through some neighborhoods. The 5K is hosted by North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard.
"Many members from North Port and nearby agencies will be running in full uniform," the city stated in a news release.
Along with the run are activities before and after at the George Mullen Activity Center, 4956 City Center Blvd., near City Hall. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and activities last until about 11:30 a.m.
Those interested in signing up for the race can attempt to do so at:
On Sunday, North Port again hosts a 9/11 ceremony to commemorate the day. It starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It is hosted by the North Port Police Department.
"The community is invited to the ceremony, which will honor all patriots, including military, fire, police and EMS," the city's news release stated.
DeSoto County is also hosting a Patriot Day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the DeSoto County Courthouse lawn. All are invited to it. A tower and a large American flag will be set up for it.
Likewise, Venice will have its annual 9/11 remembrance starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at Patriots Park.
While remembering Sept. 11, 2001, the ceremony will honor local first responders as well.
Kevin Hanley will speak about his brother Sean, who was a firefighter who died on 9/11 in New York.
Along with music from the Venice High School chorus, there will be a bell ceremony and a bagpiper from the Venice Police Department.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and water will be provided.
In Punta Gorda, New Life Church along Marion Avenue holds a "Tribute to 9/11 and Our Veterans," according to a statement from the church. That will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church's Family Life Center.
Retired FDNY Chaplain Carlo Gargiulo will speak. He was among the workers at Ground Zero.
He is now a Charlotte County resident.
All weekend long, Workout Anytime in Venice is hosting a “Memorial Stair Climb” at the facility, 478 U.S. 41 Bypass North.
Mike King, owner of Workout Anytime in Venice, was inspired by the sacrifices of first-responders who, on that day, climbed thousands of stairs in the World Trade Center towers in attempts to rescue people trapped in the burning buildings bound to collapse.
Local firefighters, law enforcement officials and community participants will attempt to climb 2,071 steps on the facility’s stair climbers to simulate the Towers’ 110 flights of stairs.
According to King, it is likely to take anywhere from 45 minutes to 3 hours to complete the 2,071 steps, depending on one’s fitness level.
The center has two stair climbers during the hours when the facility is staffed for the event. For more information on availability or to get on the RSVP list, call 941-615-8246.
Workout Anytime will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Staff will be available during those hours to monitor the challenge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.