El Jobean septic-to-sewer project has four phases on the east side of State Road 776 as it heads over the bridge over the Myakka River into Englewood. Phase two is being installed first, which is the green area second from the top. Phase one in blue at the top is this fall. Phases three and four on the waterfront have not been done yet.
The first batch of septic systems in the county’s historic El Jobean neighborhood will be removed next week in a project to improve water quality on the Myakka River.
The second batch of septic systems will go in the fall following a bid awarded Tuesday by Charlotte County commissioners. The first batch is for 76 properties next week and the second batch is for 78 properties.
After the septic systems are disconnected and crushed, the households or properties are connected to the newly installed sewer lines that ultimately connect to the county sewer system.
The low bid for the latest phase was for $3,400 a household connection, from Englewood plumbing contractor Liberty R and V Construction Inc. That price is not passed on to the homeowners, who were already assessed $11,500 each for the project, said Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall. That assessment can be paid over 20 years.
As part of their Blue Waters campaign, the commission selected the 1920s-era El Jobean neighborhood on State Road 776 in 2017 as the second septic-to-sewer project after the Spring Lakes project. As with all septic-to-sewer projects, the $5.3 million project has met with vocal objections from homeowners, due to the cost and for some, disbelief of the environmental benefit. The property owners who did not object were not as vocal.
The county has prioritized the old neighborhoods most directly affected to the waterfront. In process now is the Ackerman Avenue neighborhood on Charlotte Harbor. A fourth project now in design phase is closer to the county’s commercial center at Cochran Boulevard.
With construction beginning in 2020, it has taken this long to build the neighborhood waste systems connecting to the county’s overall sewer system. General contractor Guymann Construction has completed phases 1 and 2 of the network system. There are four phases in total connecting a total of 293 properties. Completion is expected by spring 2022.
