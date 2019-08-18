By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
Without septic systems, Charlotte County will not have the sewer capacity to handle the next 10 years of anticipated population growth.
That’s one of the conclusions of the county’s Water Supply Facilities Work Plan, which got a preliminary go ahead last week from the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. Eventually, it must be accepted by the county commission according to state law.
This is an evaluation of water and sewer capacity for the county in the near future. The state requires each county to review this every five years. Charlotte County looks ahead 10 years every five years just to be on the safe side, said Principal Planner Matt Trepal.
In general, Trepal told the board, this update does not make many changes to the direction the county has been moving in terms of anticipated growth. Recent expansions to the water and sewer facilities should handle future growth, the report concludes. The lengthy report updates all the data with new figures. That includes all the new water and sewer capacity added in the past five years.
A long explanation of the county’s complicated wastewater capacity boils down to a two-part conclusion. The data shows a lack of future capacity, but that’s because the maps can’t always distinguish between regions with sewer and regions with septic system. If you factor in all the septic systems out there now and into the future, the county has what it will need at least for the next 10 years.
This means the county will rely on new septic systems for the foreseeable future, Trepal agreed, even though environmental assessments have concluded that they are causing water quality to degrade.
“The expansion of our sanitary sewer system is not keeping pace with the growth areas,” he told the Sun.
Five years ago, the report concluded that the number of new septic systems was dwindling. Trepal said he deleted that line because the number of new septic systems has suddenly jumped in the last few years with the development boom. In 2018, the numbers just to 701 permits, and the number is looking equally high for 2019.
People are adding septic systems, because most of Charlotte County’s tens of thousands of undeveloped lots have no access to sewers. To address the most critical environmental problems, the county has focused on removing old systems in critical areas near open water, such as the El Jobean neighborhood on the Myakka River.
New systems are better designed than the old systems, but in general, Florida’s sandy soil and high water table make it vulnerable to ground water pollution, Trepal said.
Putting sewers everywhere is not the answer, the report concludes, because that would encourage too many people to move to the county’s rural areas. Expanding in the central areas is the better idea, along with encouraging people to build there.
But if people build where sewer lines exist, Trepal said, “It should ease the stress on the ground water and the harbor and the rivers.”
One way to do this, Trepal told the Sun, is to offer to pay sewer connection fees. Realistically, though, he said, telling people where they should live is very difficult. The county may not have the resources to pay connection fees, and people may not want to live where the sewers are.
“We can’t make people move into areas with sewer,” he said. “It’s better to emphasize the benefits of being on sewer.”
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
