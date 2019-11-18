PORT CHARLOTTE — The final public hearing on the Charlotte County's third septic-to-sewer neighborhood conversion is today at 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Conference and Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
This involves residences around Ackerman Avenue.
One resident in that neighborhood sent a complaint to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody saying the county commissioners are creating illegal taxing units for this and other septic-to-sewer projects.
Earlier in the day, commissioners will also hear an update on a study of pollutants caused by septic systems in the El Jobean neighborhood water table. The study is of test sites before and after septic systems were removed in El Jobean. That sewer project is currently underway. The research is being done by hydrologists with Western Michigan University. That presentation is at a 9 a.m. workshop at 18500 Murdock Circle.
The $27 million Ackerman project is located on waterways that flow directly into Charlotte Harbor. All three septic-to-sewer special projects have been in the county's older neighborhoods and are along major waterways.
These projects require homeowners to give up their septic systems and pay to connect to the county sewer system. For its part, the county has to remove the septic systems and extend its sewer system into the neighborhoods at great cost.
The county occasionally extends sewer lines when a property owner is willing to pay, but these large projects are different. They are selected by the county in neighborhoods that analysts say are causing the most pollution to major waterways such as Charlotte Harbor.
The Ackerman project includes approximately 1,374 households, which have until Jan. 3 to file their paperwork. The cost will be $11,500 for each household. Households have 20 years, interest free, to pay off the debt. When the construction is completed, they will have to start paying a monthly sewer bill as well.
Some neighbors have testified they are ready to say goodbye to their old septic systems, but a number of vocal opponents continue to fight the project.
In his letter of Nov. 15, Robert Mudge of McGrath Circle told Attorney General Moody that the county is using general tax dollars to pay for the project that benefits only one neighborhood. County officials, however, say that is not true. These projects are paid for by the one neighborhood plus utility rate payers plus grants, according to county reports and county Budget Director Gordon Burger.
"No ad valorem taxes are used to fund the subsidy," Burger said in an email.
Mudge also alleges that there is no scientific evidence that functioning septic systems cause environmental damage to waterways.
The county has paid for studies in the past showing high levels of human disease-causing bacteria in waterways by these neighborhoods.
Statewide, researchers report that septic systems in Florida contribute to algae overgrowth in places like Lake Okeechobee, because they are not designed to handle Florida's sandy soil and routine flooding.
