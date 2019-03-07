A Port Charlotte man was arrested after allegedly writing his initials several times in wet concrete, costing a construction company more than $12,000.
The construction crew, tasked with re-laying concrete sidewalk slabs on Harbor Boulevard several times over the past few months, told deputies the concrete was laid correctly the first time, but in the overnight hours, someone carved their initials in it while the concrete was still wet.
The company is financially responsible for replacing the entire slab whenever something like this occurs, at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000 each time, according to an arrest affidavit. By Tuesday, the vandal had caused more than $12,000 damage, the company said. Each time, the person carved variations of the initials “KC,” such as KC18 and KC19.
Over the course of the project, the company installed cameras in the area and obtained video of the most recent vandalism, which they reported Tuesday. The supervisor believed he recognized suspect was sitting on a bench near the project site, he told law enforcement
Deputies contacted the man, who was identified as Kenneth Callow, 54. Callow spoke with detectives and stated he’d been staying with his mother at her apartment complex on the 3100 block of Harbor Boulevard.
He said he is suffering from stage-four lung cancer but still smokes cigarettes, which he conceals from his mother. While smoking, he takes walks along Harbor Boulevard and admitted to frequently writing his initials in the concrete, according to the affidavit.
KC18 stood for Kenneth Callow 2018, and KC19 was updated for 2019, he said. He couldn’t provide an exact count of the incidents, as each was random, based on the availability of freshly poured concrete. He said he was responsible for all the KC writings in the Harbor Boulevard area, the affidavit stated.
Callow was charged with criminal mischief more than $1,000. His bond Wednesday was set at $15,000.
