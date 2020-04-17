Even criminals seem to be distancing themselves from mischief during the coronavirus pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies confirmed crime has been falling as a majority of residents are stuck at home.
"People are supposed to be quarantining so maybe they're not out on the road as much committing crime," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. "The largest increase we are seeing right now is theft from motor vehicles, with an increase from 10 to 30 from February to March 2020. Another notable spike is shown for burglaries from 14 to 32 from March to February 2020. However, theft is down from 89 to 70 from February to March 2020."
Bennett said the agency typically sees a spike in vehicle burglaries during spring break, and this year, spring break "kind of continued on continuously."
Vehicle burglaries also usually go up during the summer when kids are out of school, so that could also account for what's happening during this quarantine. She encouraged the public to safeguard themselves from falling victim to crimes of opportunity.
"Basically, we're trying to inform the public that even though you're home, your door still needs to be locked," she said. "Lock your vehicles, lock your house, lock your garages. Those are things people are entering and they're going to take anything valuable that you have. If somebody is bored or in need and they have the opportunity, they're going to take advantage of that unfortunately," she said.
She also said residents should call CCSO's non-emergency number if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhoods, even if no crime is observed.
"That person could be linked to a crime that was committed three streets down," she said.
In Punta Gorda, Lt. Dylan Renz said it appears crime is slightly down across the board, except for a higher than usual number of vehicle thefts, including golf carts, in March.
Likewise, in North Port, Spokesperson Josh Taylor said crime is "definitely down," but the agency has had to increase patrolling in the Yorkshire area where people tend to congregate, ride ATVs, and camp out illegally.
"People are still looking to get together," he said. "As you know, that's not a great idea right now. It's similar to what boating communities have had to do to keep people from congregating and not following the social distancing guidelines on the water."
