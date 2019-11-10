A British Remembrance Service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia on Sunday. A contingent of 25 Royal Air Force airmen from Lossiemouth, Scotland, traveled to Florida to conduct the service. They are from the Poseidon Squadron, and Squadron 120 and will be temporarily stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station. The cemetery is the final resting place for 23 RAF cadets who died while flight training during WWII over southwest Florida skies.

Sun Photos by Tom O’Neill

