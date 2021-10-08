Charlotte County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to sign a settlement with the construction company hired in 2018 to build the sheriff's firing range.
The range on Carmalita Street remains incomplete since the dispute over the bullet-catching baffle system and other problems broke out just before the $5 million range was to open in late 2018. Negotiations for a solution broke down with local contractor A2 Group Inc. The county started paying an outside law firm in 2020 to handle the case.
The proposed agreement has a complicated series of financial payments. It boils down to three parties agreeing to fix two problems: keeping a novel architectural design from blowing away in a Florida hurricane, and replacing one type of wood — that has been falling off — with another type of wood.
A2 lawyer Darol Carr said that the cost to stabilize the structure for high winds has been calculated to be an additional $339,000, which will be equally split by three parties: the county, A2, and the original baffling subcontractor now named InVeris Training Co. At the beginning of the suit, the subcontractor name was Meggitt Training Systems.
In addition to the new $339,000 cost, Charlotte County has been refusing to pay A2 the remaining $647,932 of its contract. The two were arguing over who should pay the extra cost of stabilizing the system for high winds.
The county will now contract directly with InVeris to finish the project, paying them the $435,921 A2 was going to pay, Carr said.
After contributing its share of the cost of the stabilization fix, A2 walks away with $99,011 and no further obligation or liability. The county's termination of A2's contract is withdrawn, Carr said.
"Everybody is now singing together," Carr said. "We're all glad that this is resolved."
Before the lawsuit, county building department staff initially gave A2 the OK to open the facility. They immediately withdrew the certificate of occupancy. Officials said the roofless system was not designed to handle Florida wind speeds.
Architects had designed the range to be an indoor-outdoor facility with baffling to prevent stray bullets from reaching nearby subdivision homes. This problem of stray bullets had sparked an earlier lawsuit from residents, leading the county to embark on the $5 million project.
During the legal dispute over the A2 contract, it appeared that having an indoor-outdoor shooting range was unique in Florida and uncommon in general.
A2 said the county failed to inform them that the baffling system was not designed for an open roof.
The settlement would bar either side from making disparaging comments about the other, although they are allowed to speak candidly while on the job.
A2, headquartered locally, can be considered as a contractor for future construction projects in the county.
Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies have been practicing out on Bermont Road at a Boy Scout camp, said Claudette Smith, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office. Deputies are also able to use any private shooting range, she said.
