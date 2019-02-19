Six adults and a child were injured when a church bus carrying 20 people crashed on U.S. 17 in DeSoto County Monday morning. The bus, driven by Benny McLeod, 59, of Fort Myers, was traveling north near Southwest Wood Street around 8 a.m. when the right front tire blew out, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The bus ran into a ditch and hit an embankment and a wire fence. Four adults and a child, 3, were taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other adults were taken to Bayfront Medical Center in Punta Gorda with non-life-threatening injuries.
