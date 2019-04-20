Seventy-two animals were confiscated from a Port Charlotte home Thursday afternoon after Animal Control served a search warrant to investigate possible animal neglect.
“Not only did we see what we thought we would see, but it was more,” said Animal Control Director Brian Jones. “We did not anticipate we would be taking 72 animals. We were thinking more along the lines of 20.”
The animals’ owner, Elizabeth Smock, is the president of a nonprofit called Every Creature’s Salvation, which she runs out of her home. She said her goal is to re-home the animals, but she’s been having trouble finding homes for some of them recently, and when she was out of town visiting family, things got messier than usual.
“If they had come any other day, my house would have been spotless,” she said. “Someone obviously had seen that I was away and used that opportunity to call. I was coming home to sleep and feeding everyone, but I wasn’t able to do my normal cleaning.”
Jones said Animal Control believes Smock does not have the proper resources in place to address the needs of the animals, but Smock said she has photos of the house in fine condition from Tuesday, which she plans to show the judge in a hearing next week on whether she’ll get to keep the animals.
It’s not the first time Smock has been under investigation by Animal Control. In 2015, she was charged with animal cruelty and abandonment, but she was acquitted in a jury trial. She told the Sun Friday the dog involved in that case was not even in her possession.
In 2011, she was featured on Animal Planet in an episode called “Confessions: Animal Hoarding — Germaphobe with 22 Cats.” She said she contacted the show herself for help when she had gotten overwhelmed with the number of cats in her possession.
“I called the show and asked for help because I was very overwhelmed,” she said. “They told me they were going to do a show and put me in it, because I did keep my house clean and the cats in good health. I was on the show and they helped me out with re-homing some of the cats. A lot of the cats were cats I still have today. Obviously I’m not neglecting them or not taking care of them.”
She said the number of 72 animals sounds concerning, but many of the animals taken were smaller varieties of lizards, mice and rats. The feces in the home was all from the pigs, she said, and all from the day Animal Control arrived.
Officers took the animals to the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League, where Dr. Jill Kirk examined them Thursday and Friday.
“With the cats, we’re seeing a lot of upper respiratory infections, which is just like a cold in cats,” Kirk said. “It can progress to pneumonia and get worse. But knock on wood, I think I knocked out the worst ones yesterday, and I think that they’ll be OK. We’re seeing a lot of flea allergies and skin issues going on, but I’m very hopeful we’ll be able to save all of them.”
In total, the animals seized included one dog, 21 cats, 13 geckos, one bearded dragon, two adult pigs, five piglets, four hamsters, nine mice and nine rats. Another five cats, one pig, and one rabbit were sent to a private practice in more critical condition.
“We wanted them to get looked at right away and more intensely, so we sent them offsite,” she said.
Smock has not yet been charged with a crime, but Jones said the case is being treated as an animal cruelty case.
“We’ll be releasing the information as we learn it,” he said. “This is being treated as a cruelty case and the animals have been confiscated. This will be heard in a courtroom next week to determine the fate of the animals.”
If Animal Control gets custody of the animals, they could be ready for adoption within a month, Dr. Kirk said. If Smock is allowed to keep them, Kirk said she believes it could be very detrimental.
“I think if we had waited any longer to seize these animals that we would have had some dead animals onsite,” she said. “Some of these cats are very skinny and the upper respiratory infections can progress to pneumonia and they can be very deadly.”
Smock said she intends to fight the case and believes the judge will see her side.
“It’s not any type of neglect or abuse or anything like that,” she said. “It’s somebody (who) got a little over their head, overwhelmed and was away visiting family and didn’t get to do the regular routine, and things got piled up.”
AWL is accepting donations for the care of the animals as they could be held by the court for a long time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.