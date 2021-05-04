A contractor working at a construction site on April 30 struck a 20-inch sewage pipe releasing 25,000 gallons of raw sewage in the area around 19150 Quesada Ave., in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Utilities reported the spill to the Department of Environmental Protection Tuesday. The break occurred at 10:30 a.m., and CCU isolated the pipe by 1:05 p.m.

The contractor created a containment area and 23,000 gallons were recovered by a vacuum truck. The 2,000 gallons not recovered did not reach any waterway or storm drain, CCU reported. It percolated into the soil and CCU spread lime on the area.

Utilities are required to report sewage spills to the state. The system was put back in service by 2:40 p.m.

