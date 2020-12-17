A 1,500 gallon sewage spill occurred Wednesday at the 2300 block of Rountree Avenue in Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Utilities reported Thursday.
A two-inch polyvinyl chloride or plastic pipe failed inside a low pressure grinder system around 8 a.m. and was shut off by 8:27 a.m., the utility reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection. The break was repaired and back on line by 8:50 a.m.
Utility crews were able to vacuum up 700 gallons and the rest percolated into the soil.
Utilities are required to report spills greater than 1,000 gallons.
