PORT CHARLOTTE — Five sewage spills have been reported by Charlotte County Utilities to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection since June 20.
This happened as the county remains under a Consent Order agreement with the DEP because of its sanitary sewage overflows during Hurricane Irma in 2017. For that, the county had to pay over $11,000 in penalties, and make numerous "corrective actions" by Dec. 31.
"Excessive rainfall and loss of power at lift stations are common triggers for wastewater spills," said DEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller in a statement to the Sun Wednesday. "The Department’s goal is to mitigate the impact of these spills by working with facilities ahead of storms on measures to prevent them from happening."
As for the latest discharges, Miller said the agency takes "every unauthorized discharge seriously."
Here's a look at the latest spills.
Gallons spilled:
• Raw wastewater: 3,500
• *Reclaimed wastewater: 40,000
• Partially treated wastewater: 1,200
Gallons recovered:
• Raw wastewater: 1,800
• *Reclaimed wastewater: contained on site at CCU facility
• Partially treated wastewater: 800
Gallons spilled directly into a waterway: 0
Gallons left to percolate through soil:
• Raw wastewater: 1,700
• *Reclaimed wastewater: 40,000
• Partially treated wastewater: 400
General location of spills:
• Midcounty: 4
• West County: 1
Specific location and date of spills:
• 3100 Loveland Blvd., 40,000 reclaimed water, June 20
• 422 Rio De Janeiro Blvd., 1,000 gallons raw wastewater, June 28
• 16911 O'Hara Drive, 1,200 gallons partially treated wastewater, July 1
• 6760 Thorman Road, 1,000 gallons raw wastewater, July 5
• 22501 Olean Boulevard, 1,500 gallons raw wastewater, July 8
Cause:
• Equipment failure or breakage: 4
• Charlotte County Utilities staff error: 1
• Contractor or outside factor: 2
• Unknown: 1
Description of causes:
• Tank level indicator malfunction for reclaimed water so tank valve did not automatically close upon filling
• Outside contractor performing a bore under roadway struck an 8-inch polyvinyl chloride pipe
• CCU crew broke a line while performing flushing maintenance of line
• A vehicle or mower may have struck an air release valve for a 12-inch pipe
• Air release valve leaking for unknown reason
Types of remediation:
• Vacuum remaining spillage
• Spread lime on ground
• Manually close fill valve (reclaimed water). Evaluate instrument problem
• Repair equipment and evaluate if equipment that was hit by contractor was located where the county said it was. If yes, take appropriate action with contractor
• Repair equipment and retrain staff on proper procedures
• Repair equipment and investigate cause of break
*Reclaimed wastewater has been chlorinated and processed to be safe for reuse in applications such as irrigation of golf courses. It remains high in nitrogen, though, which is considered a pollutant. Nitrogen can promote algae over-growth in waterways.
What does Charlotte County Utilities say about the spills?
"Charlotte County Utilities recently experienced a total of five wastewater and reclaimed water spills. Two were the result of unexpected mechanical failure, and three were the result of human error. Fortunately, none of these five spills reached a waterway.
"When a spill occurs within the Charlotte County Utility system, it is immediately reported to the Operations Manager and Department Director. Administration is notified if a spill requiring state reporting occurs.
"Our goal is to have zero spills of wastewater and reclaimed water. Unfortunately, due to the expanse of the system and factors not within our control, spills are sometimes unavoidable. Each spill is unique, and the department evaluates each one to determine the cause to see if steps can be taken to avoid a recurrence. Charlotte County Utilities is proactive to replace aging equipment and continues to train staff to reduce the overall number of spills."
What does an environmentalist say?
"We are not even a year away from that 18 month stretch of red tides, that prompted our commissioners to hold an emergency red tide meeting to declare a Local State of Emergency due to Red Tide Impacts," said Paul DeGaeta, a local boat captain and co-founder of PReaCH, Peace River Charlotte Harbor environmental awareness group on Facebook. "I testified at that hearing."
DeGaeta added: "We can’t afford mistakes like this. The lack of action by our public officials (at all levels) has delivered us to the water catastrophe we’ve embarked upon. Florida is changing before our eyes because of our drinking and recreational water supply. People are dying from bacteria in it, naturally occurring, or otherwise, by just entering the water."
