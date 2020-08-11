A request to allow expanding sewage treatment in southern Charlotte County is one of three requests going before the Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday.
The board meets at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
Two other requests are:
• a special exception for a 125-foot communications tower on 14.5 acres at 1252 Friar Street, Port Charlotte plus a 2,500-square-foot building. The applicant is Milestone Communications.
• a special exception to allow outdoor storage of boats and recreation vehicles at 11195 U.S. 41 in South County.
Expanding sewage treatment has been an ongoing process for the county's Burnt Store Road facility, accommodating increasing development in the area. The county's report notes that it anticipates a large increase in housing and other development in the area.
The existing 118-acre site would expand onto an adjacent 40 acres at 17430 and 17460 Burnt Store Road to the east of U.S. 41.
The first phase of sewage treatment expansion would add 2.5 million gallons per day of capacity. Ultimately, the county anticipates adding 7.5 million gallons per day.
The county is also expanding its drinking water facility at the site and its reclaimed water systems. The sewage treatment project will add biological treatment tanks, clarifiers, waste sludge pumping stations, filters, chlorine treatment basins and chemical storage.
The communications tower is on county owned land in the north which was originally slated for school expansion. The neighborhood is zoned residential but homes are sparse due to lack of sewers. The full site is 118 acres with a border at Lee County.
The location for boats and recreational vehicle storage is surrounded by manufactured home parks, commercial development and a county park. County staff in their report noted that the required 6-foot fence will not block views of the boats and RVs, so they recommended using the proposed office structure for screening.
