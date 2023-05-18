A home on Ewing Circle displays opposition to the county’s septic-to-sewer conversion project in an area around Ackerman Avenue. Homeowners in the area are looking at paying more over the long term for the project.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Rates remain the same for Ackerman Waterway property owners paying for sewer conversions — but they'll pay for a longer period after the Charlotte County Commission tried to find a way to cover the project's $10.4 million shortfall.
The Ackerman Wastewater Expansion project was planned some 13 years ago to hook up properties to water and wastewater connections, because Charlotte County officials were concerned about aging septic tanks and environmental risk to the waterway.
At the time, the cost for each property's hookup was projected at $11,500 per home, or $575 per year over 20 years.
The project is now in its third year, with 17 years of annual assessments to go.
But it is likely property owners will have the assessment for another 10 years.
During a presentation Tuesday, a worksheet showed the assessment fee of $575 would not change in 2024.
Commissioners listened to county fiscal services manager Rick Arthur go over cost projections for the conversions.
They decided to take action during a quarterly utilities meeting after learning the current assessments would not cover what the conversions will actually cost: $17,250 per property, and not the current assessment of $11,500.
"We're going to be presented this afternoon with the fact that there's going to be an increase (in the project)," Commissioner Chris Constance said. "I have very strong feelings about the fact that we need to probably increase this rate...Right now we're looking at a $10.4 million deficit."
The project, he said, was budgeted around $19.6 million with a charge of $11,500 per unit.
Even at $17,250, he said, "it's still very reasonable."
Constance said the annual rate should be $870.
"I think it has to go up 50%."
Arthur said a revised assessment of $17,250 was very close to "what we (county's financial services) calculated."
Costs have doubled over the last decade, Arthur said, and Charlotte County property owners are paying a "bargain rate" when compared to other nearby municipalities where the costs exceed $30,000.
"We can't keep holding an artificial line," he said. "Those folks are benefitting because they're getting that sewer expansion and they're going to pay for it and the value of their property is going to go up and the values of their property right now are way higher, so when you look at it, what was the cost as a percentage of the property 12 years ago."
Constance said it would be "rough for some folks," but the monthly cost going from $47 to $79 is manageable.
"It's not unattainable," he said. "If you're that tightly budgeted, there's an issue."
At the utilities meeting, Arthur, Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis and commissioners brainstormed ways to find money from other sources, such as the BP oil spill settlement.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said keeping the rate at $575 but increasing the length of the assessment to 30 years instead of 20 years "makes the most sense to me."
Constance concurred, saying the extension of payments "is the way to correctly assess it without causing too much pain."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo agreed.
Arthur said the next step would be to have a public hearing on the matter.
"We might have to adjust (when bids come in for the project)," Arthur said.
