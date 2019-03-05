Construction will begin this spring to double the size of an old sewer line on Cape Haze Drive.
Charlotte County commissioners last week approved spending $3.1 million for improvements to serve the Rotonda region of Englewood. The project will also add new lines feeding so-called reclaimed water to customers such as golf courses and community associations on Placida Road.
“There’s a lot of construction out there,” said Charlotte Utilities spokeswoman Caroline Wannall. “This will be able to handle all that growth in that area.”
About 1.5 miles of 6-inch sewer line installed in the 1980s will be replaced, said Wannall. Going in is new 12-inch line.
Reclaimed water is treated sewage that is deemed safe to use for irrigation. The state encourages use of reclaimed water to lower the use of fresh water. State grants for these reclaimed water projects require the county to add connections for new customers, Wannall said.
Commissioners recently announced three years of 7 percent rate increases for water and sewer due to the need to replace aging water and sewer lines throughout the county.
