A resident has tested positive for the coronavirus at a locked civil commitment facility in Arcadia.
The Florida Civil Commitment Center holds 720 people who have served sentences for violent sexual crimes.
"Our medical team is prepared to care for COVID-19 residents inside appropriate isolation within our facilities," Judy Q Lilley, vice president of corporate communications at Wellpath Recovery Solutions, said Thursday in response to an inquiry from the Sun.
Wellpath has held the contractor for the state facility since 2006.
"We maintain relationships with local acute care facilities for those requiring a higher level of care," Lilley added.
The facility is located at 13619 SE Highway 70.
"Wellpath Recovery Solutions works diligently each day to prevent and minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and is grateful for its dedicated and caring staff who serve the residents of Florida Civil Commitment Center during this epidemic," Lilley said in a prepared statement. "We follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) and work closely with public health authorities."
