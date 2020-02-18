The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday it filed for bankruptcy in order to equitably compensate victims of sexual abuse while ensuring scouting continues across the country.
Only a few cases of sexual abuse have been reported locally, but there could be many more victims. Research shows one in six men have been sexually abused or assaulted, but males who experience sexual abuse are less likely to disclose it than females.
Earlier this year, 45-year-old Aaron Averhart went public with his story of abuse at the hands of an aquatics director at Camp Miles in Charlotte County in the 1980s.
Averhart is writing a book about his experience of being molested and later raped by William Sheehan during summers at camp. In 1989, he told a camp counselor, and the allegations were investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, but Sheehan was never charged.
In 2016, Averhart learned of dozens of other men who had made allegations of sexual abuse by Sheehan in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Sheehan had been a teacher before moving to southwest Florida.
Sheehan died in 2017 from advanced Alzheimer's disease in a Fort Myers nursing home, never charged with any crimes.
Averhart isn't the only Boy Scout with a story of sexual abuse in southwest Florida. In Sarasota County, three lawsuits were filed against the Boy Scouts of America in 2010. These cases involved scouts being abused by other scouts.
Two of the lawsuits named Robert Brehm, a teenager who served as patrol leader of Troop 23, as the instigator.
In one case, he allegedly forced a victim to perform oral sex on him while he held a knife to the victim's neck. The alleged abuse occurred on or about March 10, 2007, during the "Florida Caverns Trip."
In a second case, a scout was allegedly forced to submit to oral sex being performed on him by another scout in the troop, under physical threat by Brehm. The incident reportedly took place during a trip to Camp Flying Eagle between April 13 and 15, 2007.
Both suits state the Boy Scouts knew or should have known improper sexual contact was occurring between some scouts on overnight trips, specifically the Billie Swamp Safari Trip in January 2007, through a direct report made to the scout master. The scouts were allegedly "completely unsupervised and vulnerable" at the time of the incidents.
The third lawsuit involved alleged sexual abuse of a victim during a trip to Camp Shands in Hawthorne, Florida on June 22, 2009. The victim was sexually abused by another scout in his troop, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states prior to the trip, the Boy Scouts of America knew or should have known that the scout who sexually abused the victim had engaged in verbal and physical bullying of the victim verbally and physically and destroyed property, including cutting up a scouting tent with a large knife.
All three lawsuits in Sarasota were eventually voluntarily dismissed with prejudice. The Boy Scouts of America did not provide any additional information about sexual abuse claims or settlements.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual violence, you can reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.
