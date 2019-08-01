By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
A former massage therapist at Massage Envy in Port Charlotte was recently sentenced to one year of probation for an alleged battery on a client.
Javarous McNealy, 27, was arrested last year on a sexual battery charge after a male client accused him of performing a sexual act at the conclusion of a massage.
The victim told law enforcement he fell asleep during a full body massage and woke up to McNealy performing a sex act on him. McNealy then apologized and left the room, the victim said.
He then got dressed and was too embarrassed to make a complaint, so he tipped $20 and scheduled another appointment, according to the arrest affidavit. When the victim got home, his wife told him to call the Sheriff’s Office.
McNealy initially denied anything unusual happened during the massage but DNA evidence from a swab of the victim’s genitalia matched his DNA sample. He then admitted to the sexual act but described it as a consensual encounter.
Although he was arrested for sexual battery, a second-degree felony, he pleaded no contest simply to battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.
His attorney, Scott Weinberg, said the prosecution spoke with the victim, who agreed to the reduced charge. All parties were on board, he stated.
McNealy was sentenced to one year on probation and must submit to a psychological evaluation with a sexual component and follow the recommendations. He is also barred from working as a massage therapist.
McNealy was fired from Massage Envy shortly after the allegation was made and is not eligible for hire at any other location, the company said at the time of his arrest.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.