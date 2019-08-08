NORTH PORT — Sexual predator Tim Rice has returned to North Port after being jailed in Texas.
North Port police issued a notification on Thursday, advising the public that Rice, 42, was extradited from Texas and has returned to his residence on Rushmore Street.
He had a $350,000 bond that he posted from the jail in Punta Gorda.
Rice is facing numerous sexual predator charges stemming from incidents at Englewood area swimming pools last year. Accusations of him conducting similar behavior at North Port pools also surfaced.
From the Englewood situation, his charges include three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and two counts of lewd lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.
Rice was previously arrested and charged with loitering or prowling by certain offenders in close proximity to children then released on bond.
Rice was a lifeguard and martial arts instructor in St. Petersburg when he was convicted of molesting several girls at a pool in an apartment complex.
Rice registered with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office officials who, in turn, notified North Port police.
There was swift reaction to his return announcement on social media.
Many questioned the fact that Rice's residence is less than 2 miles from Atwater School and the new North Port Aquatics Center.
North Port authorities note sexual offenders live in the city, but there isn't an influx.
"If you check the FDLE statistics, he is the first sexual predator to move here in the last 12 months," said Josh Taylor, North Port Police spokesperson. "Bradenton, on the other hand, had 45 in the same period."
He was adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to an affidavit.
