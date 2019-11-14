PUNTA GORDA − While food and clothing are crucial for families and people in need, sometimes items like tooth brushes, shampoo and other toiletries can be overlooked.
Share the Blessings Ministry, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit, has been working to help fill that gap since being established in 2010 by Fran Kowalczyk.
The Charlotte County-based organization will be accepting donations of toiletries, cleaning supplies and other hygiene items at the "Lighting of the Village" celebration Saturday at Fishermen's Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade) in Punta Gorda.
The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m., and runs until 9 p.m.
STBM will have two locations at the event, one at the main entrance and another by the boutique Bijoux within Fishermen's Village.
Why these items?
While they do accept food on occasion, they focus primarily on these other items because those items can't be bought with food stamps, according to Kowalczyk.
"When we began this," Kowalczyk said, "one of my board members suggested that we do toiletries, cleaning supplies and hygiene because when she was (having financial issues) there were a lot of food banks but nobody focused on those items that cannot be purchased with food stamps."
How much does "Lighting of the Village" help?
"Lighting of the Village" is one of the group's top-earning fundraising events.
"When we are able to collect toiletries and cleaning supplies, cash donations, any of that (at this level) once a year," Kowalczyk said, "that helps us for two or three months sometimes. We go through almost $1,000 of goods a month sometimes depending on what we have on our shelves."
Kowalczyk said they serve over 400 individuals and 150 families a month through their program "Neighbors Helping Neighbors," a monthly "giveback" in Charlotte County.
STBM has worked with Fishermen's Village and the lighting event since 2013.
"They are genuinely committed to meeting the needs in our community," said Kathy Burnham, Fishermen's Village marketing and events manager. "Since the 'Lighting' is a highly-anticipated event each year with thousands in attendance, it is the perfect opportunity for them to promote their cause and garner support and donations from visitors to the event."
How else do they collect money/goods?
They hold yard sales, various fundraiser events and submit grants to raise money. The products are then purchased and distributed. They also have donations boxes set up at
- Joseph’s Deli (3231 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte)
- Adorable Dogs (28540 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda)
- New Hope & Wellness Chiropractors (93440 Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte)
"Most of the people are referred to us from agencies like the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition (and) different agencies like that," Kowalczyk said, "but we basically say we will help anybody in need. Many people fall through the cracks. We are a ministry so we are here to help whoever needs it."
How to donate?
If you are looking to donate or volunteer for Share the Blessings Ministry, email the group at STBMcc2015@gmail.com or call 941-276-7278.
"The more they help us the better," Kowalczyk said, "because it's really about helping people who don’t have ways of helping themselves."
