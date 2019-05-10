With the Punta Gorda City Council District 3 seat open, it didn’t take long for resident Shaune Goff Freeland to throw her name into the hat.
At Wednesday’s Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum meeting, Freeland, 46, announced she plans to run for the District 3 seat in this November’s city election.
Council Member Gary Wein announced last week he would not be seeking a third term.
Freeland is the only person so far to announce a bid for the seat.
“We need a younger voice on (the City) council for making these important decisions that are ahead of us with the end of the charrettes,” Freeland told the Sun^p. “I think I can bring (that) younger, fresh perspective to the City Council.”
In March, Punta Gorda held a series of meetings, called charrettes, with city staff, residents and consulting firm Dover, Kohl & Partners to develop the Citywide Master Plan— a guide for future development and growth in the city.
“The one constant that we will always face is change,” Freeland said. “When you have a position like we are in in Punta Gorda, you want growth and change that is controlled while working to keep the small town feel. If you have chaotic growth, you end up with disformity.”
Freeland was born and raised in Sarasota. She moved to Charlotte County in 2003.
Freeland works as an associate director with real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. Her husband, Chris Freeland, owns Harbor Nissan in Port Charlotte.
Shaune said the Punta Gorda community is important to her as well as its future because she and her family are going to be a part of that community.
“My daughter (Kaitlyn, 23) graduated from Charlotte High School. My son (Zachary, 15) still goes to CHS,” Shaune said. “My daughter is going to have a baby— I’m a mother and going to be a grandmother.”
Shaune also has a stepdaughter, Virginia, 30.
Council Member Jaha Cummings attended the forum to support Shaune’s announcement.
“I think she (Shaune Freeland) is positive for the city,” Cummings said. “She has proven that she can contribute greatly to the community and brings business experience and good social experience. Her and her husband have given us so much through their dedication to the community.”
Shaune is also a board member for the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on advancing student learning and teacher leading.
Through Harbor Nissan, she and her husband also help to operate Harbor Gives Back, which has donated $16,000 to local nonprofit organizations each fiscal quarter.
The other council seat up for grabs this year is District 5, currently occupied by Mayor Nancy Prafke, who is seeking re-election. The mayor position is not up for election because mayors are picked by the City Council.
