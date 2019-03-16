PUNTA GORDA — Luke Stolarczyk was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 3.
Now, after three years of treatment and three years being off treatment, the 9-year-old survivor is giving back.
The Celtic Ray Public House hosted the St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-thon for Children’s Cancer Saturday afternoon, where more than 26 people shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer.
“I’m pretty proud,” said Sarah Stolarczyk, Luke’s mother. “It feels good to know that they want to help other people.”
This is Luke’s fifth year shaving his head, and older brother Raymond’s third year.
The event was organized by Kathi Haynie, who has been participating in events like this for nine years.
This is Punta Gorda’s first year having a shave-a-thon for St. Baldrick’s, Haynie said, and raised $15,484 before the event even started Saturday.
Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle helped Haynie organize the event, and donated a significant amount of beer.
