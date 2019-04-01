Pam Monnier wants to make one thing clear:
GrandCare Plus is her business.
She is not franchise. She is not a small satellite in the larger system of home health care. She does not represent senior warehouses or senior assembly lines. She is local. Her business is local. And she made it.
GrandCare Plus is something she built from scratch over the last three years. She has been in her current office on Olympia Avenue since August 2018. She has plans to expand into Sarasota County.
“It’s my heart and soul,” she said. “I had a vision and it finally came to be.”
GrandCare Plus is a home health agency in Punta Gorda that provides pretty much everything except nursing care to anyone who needs it. In building it — and without saying it — she stands as testimony to the ability of a mid-life woman to start over and succeed.
She is 55 years old, divorced for five years with two grown children and seven grandchildren. Her working background is in the legal field. She came to home health care with an idea of what she wanted to accomplish and went out and did it.
“I went from owning my own home, no debt, no bills to now doing this,” she said. “Being in my third year, I’ve been very blessed. I’m doing very well. I would never be happier doing something other than what I’m doing now.”
GrandCare Plus provides nonskilled services such as transportation, meal service, household duties, respite care, and wake-up and tuck-in. A typical client is a senior who might need assistance in the shower, getting dressed, going to doctor’s appointment. Others need simple companion care.
She employs about 45 caregivers who may not be able to bind a wound for you, but they can make your bed. They can provide aid to people who may have memory problems. GrandCare charges an hourly fee with a three-hour minimum. She’s willing to work with clients who may be unable to pay the full fee.
Services can be provided around the clock or just a few hours a day. They can be every day or a few days a week.
The care is tailored to the client’s need.
“It’s so hard to get them comfortable because they have to face the fact that they need help,” she said. “Once I get in there and I send my caregivers in there, they’re just so relieved.”
Monnier worked as a legal assistant — including elder law — in town for years. She began to focus her attention on senior care when her mother-in-law, grandmother and father all wound up in hospitals or facilities because of dementia or cancer.
“I saw the treatment they got in those facilities,” she said. “The big problem wasn’t a lack of care. It was a lack of caregivers. They were understaffed. The girls who took care of my loved ones did a good job, but they had such a heavy load.
“So, one of the reasons I’m doing this is to keep people in their homes. That’s where they want to pass. They want to pass in their homes.”
Monnier spent the first eight years of her life in Illinois, and then moved with her family to Mississippi, where she never quite was able to smooth out the cultural wrinkles.
“It was such a change for us,” she said. “It was a struggle.”
She played basketball and softball in high school, and then got married and started a family — “as all Southern Belles do. I’m not that anymore.”
She moved to Florida in 1983. She has lived in Punta Gorda since 1987.
Monnier is a tireless community activist, shouldering Alzheimer’s causes, working in the Local Chapter of Business Women and serving on the board of Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network. She recently got involved with C.A.R.E. — the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
“They really need the community’s help,” Monnier said.
She wants to try Leadership Charlotte.
In her leisure time, she’s a “grandmudder” who likes to take her grandchildren four-wheeling. She loves to dance and recently took part in Dancing with the Charlotte Stars to raise funds for the Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County. She is an avid golfer with a hole-in-one notch in her belt.
Her life revolves around her family, the community and her business.
“When I first started this business,” she said of GrandCare Plus, “I was not real sure. I thought, ‘Oh, my, what have I done.’ But it’s probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”
