PUNTA GORDA — A critic of Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is preparing to take him to court.
Andrew Sheets recently released a copy of an appeal he has made against Prummell and Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores, dated Jan. 5, in the Florida Sixth Court of Appeal.
According to Sheets, he visited the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 7474 Utilities Road on Nov. 14, 2022 to make a public records request and an internal affairs complaint.
Shortly after his arrival, Sheets alleges CCSO staff trespassed him from the property. He then attempted to file an appeal and argue against the trespass order in front of a Charlotte County special magistrate, as outlined in the county’s Code of Ordinances.
However, according to Sheets’ petition, Charlotte County did not appoint a special magistrate to hear the case.
A letter to Sheets’ attorney from the Charlotte County Attorney’s Office outlined Sheets had been trespassed from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office headquarters under Florida Statute 810, not the county’s Code of Ordinances. As such, the county did not have authority to appoint a special magistrate.
“Charlotte County is a political subdivision of the State of Florida, which is considered a separate and distinct sovereign entity from that of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office,” the letter read. “The Charlotte County Attorney’s Office neither represents nor handles the legal matters of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.”
Sheets and his attorney Christopher Cosden note in their petition that 7474 Utilities Road is listed as being owned by Charlotte County, with the building where Flores’ office is located listed as the address of the property owner.
They also note that the state statute does not contain stipulations about appealing a trespass notice, leaving only the county Code of Ordinances as an avenue of appeal.
The petition further alleges a sheriff is not authorized by the Code of Ordinances to issue trespass orders and failed to state facts supporting its conclusion.
Sheets is seeking to have the 6th District rule on the trespass warning directly, noting the lack of explicit avenue for challenging under state statute as a violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the Bill of Rights.
Alternatively, the petition asks for the court to issue a writ of mandamus to order Charlotte County to provide a special magistrate hearing in order to properly challenge the trespass order according to the Code of Ordinances.
Officials from CCSO declined to comment on the civil filing, citing agency policy.
Sheets has been in a similar situation before. In 2020, he was trespassed from all CCSO property after attempting to make an internal affairs complaint in person.
That year, Sheets was running as a write-in candidate for sheriff against Prummell. CCSO told The Daily Sun at the time that the reason for issuing the trespass order was due to inappropriate behavior by Sheets toward employees.
Sheets, who owns and operates a local handyman and cleaning business, is known for his “Cop Watch” social media and Youtube presence where he protests against what he calls over-policing and policing-for-profit.
