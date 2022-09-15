Sheets Photo Pre Verdict

Andrew Sheets looks over a display of legal and historical documents at the Charlotte County Justice Center, minutes before receiving his guilty verdict in June.

PUNTA GORDA - Andrew Sheets has accused the judge in his probation case of unfair treatment.

Sheets, 57, and his attorney Kevin Shirley filed a motion on Sept. 14 to disqualify Judge Peter Bell from his case.


