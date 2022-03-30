A group of 20 Red Hats women from Shell Creek Resort and Marina in Punta Gorda have been fundraising for C.A.R.E. for the last three years. On March 24, they presented the nonprofit with another check, in the amount of $1,700. From left are chair Ada Shearer, treasurer Barbie Jump, "Queen" Lucinda Quint, and C.A.R.E. director Karen McElhaney.
PUNTA GORDA - A group of women from the Shell Creek Resort and Marina have been fundraising for the last three years, and on March 24 they presented C.A.R.E. with a check for $1,700.
"We appreciate them; they are wonderful women," said Karen McElhaney, director of Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
She said the 20 women, who form a Red Hats group, have been holding strawberry festivals and selling carnations for Valentines Day to raise money for C.A.R.E.
Since their fundraising efforts began three years ago, they have given the organization a total of $3,650.
Due to the pandemic, their fundraising efforts became limited, however, according to "Queen" Lucinda Quint.
"I plan to attend their next strawberry festival and carnations sale," said McElhaney, who expressed appreciation for their efforts.
The cost of sheltering a person at C.A.R.E. is projected to rise in 2022, said McElhaney.
"Using 2021 figures, we spend about $1,300 per person per month in shelter. We have been spending more the last two months on food than ever before, so this will be making a difference in our future projection," she said.
In addition to providing shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes, a C.A.R.E. advocate will accompany the victim to court.
C.A.R.E. also offers counseling to those affected by their abuse traumas.
If you or your group would like to help C.A.R.E., you can send a check to: CARE, P.O. Box 510234 Punta Gorda, Florida 33951-0234.
