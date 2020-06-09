CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Another candidate has joined the race for Charlotte County Sheriff.
Dale Ritchhart, a retired law enforcement officer with about 28 years of experience, filed as a no party candidate last week.
"I believe there shouldn't be politics in law enforcement," he said. "It doesn't matter — Republican, Democrat, whatever you are. You should be a sheriff for all those people."
Ritchhart said he decided to run to give both the community and members of the Sheriff's Office a choice.
"I've been thinking about it for quite some time, and then I found that no one else had tried to enter the race, and I thought the men and women of the Sheriff's Office deserve a choice and the people of the community deserve a choice."
There are technically two non-party candidates running against incumbent Sheriff Bill Prummell. Charlotte County YouTuber Andrew Sheets also filed, though he stated last week he did not expect to win and hoped someone else would enter the race.
Ritchhart said Monday some of his top priorities include transparency and an emphasis on community policing. As a sheriff, he would make himself available both to the public and his staff.
He would like to create a civilian oversight committee to strengthen public relations and said he would release more information to the public, while recognizing some information must be withheld during active investigations.
"During the investigation, they should be told as much as they can," he said. "After the investigation they should get the whole thing. Sometimes investigations done by the sheriff's office involving sheriff's office people may need to be done by an outside agency so there's no bias."
Ritchhart is pro-body cameras, saying they would protect both the public and the deputies wearing them. Prummell has recently committed to implementing body cameras, but noted it would take time to determine the cost and policies needed.
Ritchhart noted while it's necessary to determine where the money will come from, Prummell has had eight years to do so.
"He's had eight years to get them and he hasn't," he said. "He's had eight years to put cameras in cars and he hasn't. Now all the sudden, it's election time, and he's going to be pro-body cam?"
Ritchhart also believes more deputies should be added to the Traffic Unit, as well as Road Patrol, which he described as the "backbone of the agency." He'd like to look at using drones more than the Aviation Unit, which he says incurs too much expense.
But above all, he believes in being a sheriff who is involved in the community.
"It all starts with leadership," he said. "You lead by example. If I would become sheriff I'd be out in the public making those relationships with the community, not sending someone in my place. I know the sheriff can't do it all. He can't be everywhere at one time. But I believe a sheriff should be out in the public, being available to the community, with a phone call, by coming by, stopping by a business, calling people. These are taxpayers. If they have a problem, they want to talk to someone."
He believes the same open-door policy should be true for employees, and he would have a strong recruitment program.
"I want CCSO to be a place where people want to come to work," he said.
