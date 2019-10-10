PORT CHARLOTTE — Although no charges have been filed against Ryan Cole related to the death of Khyler Edman, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced this week his agency is still on the case.
"Our Major Crimes Detectives are continuing to work with the State Attorney's Office on the investigation into suspect Ryan Cole's involvement in the death of Khyler Edman," Prummell said in a press release.
Edman, 15, is believed to have died protecting his 5-year-old sister when Cole, 27, broke into their home on Starlite Lane, according to law enforcement.
After Edman's death, Cole was in the neighborhood and has been charged in a separate burglary.
He remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail for burglary and theft charges, as well as a probation violation. He has no bond, which gives investigators the "opportunity to review evidence that has been processed as well as wait for results on additional pieces of evidence," Prummell said.
The results are being discussed and reviewed with the State Attorney.
"This thorough process on behalf of our team and the State Attorney's Office will ensure that when additional charges are filed on Ryan Cole, they will address all of his criminal actions that evening," Prummell said. "I appreciate the support and respect our community has shown for everyone affected by this tragic crime."
A GoFundMe for Edman's family has raised more than $85,000.
