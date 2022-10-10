Prummell Online Photo

Sheriff Bill Prummell warned residents on Monday to avoid domestic conflicts and watch out for elderly neighbors as recovery efforts continue in Charlotte County.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY CCSO

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the nightly curfew he imposed following Hurricane Ian will end at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

In a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office blog post Monday, Prummell noted a "substantial increase in reported crime" since the storm, even in areas where power has been restored.


