Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the nightly curfew he imposed following Hurricane Ian will end at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
In a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office blog post Monday, Prummell noted a "substantial increase in reported crime" since the storm, even in areas where power has been restored.
Last week, a deputy was stabbed by a teen he found out after curfew in Babcock Ranch.
Prummell said each day he has been evaluating whether the curfew needs to continue, taking into account not just crime, but the hazardous travel conditions caused by debris on roadways and many areas still not having operable street lights.
The sheriff opted to lift the curfew four days earlier than the previously announced end date of Oct. 17.
The curfew in the city of Punta Gorda also will be lifted Oct. 13.
This is Prummell's full statement:
"I know many of you have been concerned and unhappy with the imposed curfew. Although most residents and businesses have had power restored, there are many areas where streetlights are inoperable, making it pitch black out. With large amounts of debris in the area, especially along the roadways, this creates extremely hazardous travel conditions.
"In addition, we have also seen a substantial increase in reported crime, and these are not just in areas where power has not yet been returned. My deputies have found many individuals out after curfew and with nefarious intent.
"The curfew is an additional measure that provides my deputies with an effective tool to help protect persons and property.
"Being in a leadership role means at times you need to make those hard and unpopular decisions. This was not something I wanted to do, but it had to be done. I have been evaluating the imposed curfew each day to determine our ability to protect our community and the need for it to continue.
"With that said, I will be lifting the curfew effective Thursday October 13th at 6:00am. I have been in contact with Chief Davis with PGPD and they will be lifting theirs at the same time. Hopefully this will help us start to get back to some sense of normalcy. Please continue to look out for one another during these trying times.
"I want to thank you for your continued support of my staff. We are all in this together and we will recover together."
