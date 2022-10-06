BABCOCK RANCH - A Charlotte County deputy was attacked by a juvenile suspect early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Bill Prummell.
Prummell, speaking in an online video, said that the deputy was recovering after being transported to a trauma center.
“I was able to speak with him this morning,” Prummell said. “Thankfully, none of the wounds were life threatening.”
The deputy, whose name was not released, was patrolling near closed businesses in Babcock Ranch area around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
During his patrol, the deputy located a juvenile behind the Lakehouse Kitchen and Bar. The juvenile was wearing gloves and holding a backpack and a hammer, according to authorities.
Since the juvenile was out during curfew, the deputy began to approach him. The juvenile ran and the deputy grabbed him; at that point, according to Prummell, the juvenile took out a pocket knife and stabbed the deputy.
“He had three wounds to the top of his head…one behind his ear, one to his ear, and then a defensive wound on his arm," Prummell said.
The deputy called for assistance, which led other deputies in the area to respond. The juvenile was taken into custody, while the deputy was transported to a trauma center for treatment.
According to Prummell, the juvenile made admissions to the other deputies that he was planning to break into the restaurant.
