PUNTA GORDA -- The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be expanding options for addiction treatment at the county jail through its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) service.
The MAT program is operated by CCSO in partnership with Corizon Health Services, the jail’s medical services provider, and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Since 2018, the MAT program identified opiate-dependent inmates and offered to treat them with Vivitrol — a medication that blocks the effect of opioids — to start them off of addiction and prepare them for “successful re-entry into the community."
In a press release on Monday morning, CCSO announced that the MAT service would be adding new treatment options, including the injectable Buprenorphine.
“Individuals identified as possible candidates for the MAT program are referred to the program and screened by the licensed providers,” read the release. “The screening helps determine not only that the inmate is medically and psychologically appropriate, but also which of the MAT medication options may be most beneficial for a positive outcome.”
Participants are also provided community treatment plan services that provide individual, group, or family counseling upon release through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
“Addiction is an illness, but one that can be treated. I have seen it destroy individuals, families, and communities,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the press release. “Our goal is to help them get on the road to recovery and stop the revolving jail door for individuals who are suffering from substance use disorders”
Sarah Wright, Chief Operating Officer for Charlotte Behavioral, said the MAT service medications work to normalize brain chemistry and relieve cravings associated with addiction.
“It has been shown to help increase retention in treatment, sustain recovery and prevent and reduce opioid overdoses ... The bottom line is that MAT saves lives,” said Wright in the release.
