The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office may be wearing body cameras within a year.
Sheriff Bill Prummell put out an update Wednesday, stating the agency is planning to test two systems and could add them to the budget for the new fiscal year beginning in October.
“As Sheriff, I understand there are those who wanted this done yesterday, but this is a big investment and one we need to be certain will provide the desired benefits for all,” he said in a letter posted to the agency’s blog. “Be assured, we are taking into consideration all aspects of law enforcement, detention, privacy rights, liability, financial responsibilities, and the transparency we all strive for.”
Prummell chose to move forward on body cameras following a meeting with Black community members who wanted to discuss their safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death. One of their chief demands was the implementation of the cameras.
CCSO is somewhat late to the body camera party, with members of the North Port Police Department already wearing them and the Punta Gorda Police Department beginning to roll them out.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has continued to resist the notion, stating in its recent ”How We Serve” campaign that body cameras “have proven costly and complex with existing evidence showing the impact on policing outcomes is relatively limited.”
“We believe that while BWC (body worn camera) programs may reduce complaints, they do not change the culture of a police agency stuck in the wrong decade,” SCSO stated. “Until we can identify successful programs that save the lives of deputies and citizens, we do not have plans to implement a BWC program at the sheriff’s office, which will come at an estimated cost of $2.5 million dollars.”
For CCSO, Prummell told county commissioners at their recent budget meeting that the estimated cost could range from $900,0000 to $1.3 million a year.
In the letter Wednesday, he said he heard some believe he will not be moving forward on the body cameras because they were not included in his submitted budget.
However, the yearly budget is required by statute to be submitted to the county commissioners by June 1 each year, and the discussion on body cameras did not happen until after that date. Prummell said once all the information is gathered, CCSO will amend its budget to include the proper funding.
“In closing, I am acutely aware of the desire to implement body-worn cameras for our deputies,” he said. “This is a priority for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and progress is being made as judiciously as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.